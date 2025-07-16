The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.P. Fitzgerald's avatar
M.P. Fitzgerald
1d

"Roasted not burned" I fucking love this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terry A. Fries's avatar
Terry A. Fries
1d

As someone who used to run coaching circles for reporters, providing concrete examples of how a writer can apply a technique to their specific work is thankless 99 percent of the time. They usually say that’s not what they’re going for. But if you wait a couple of days, the story comes in changed in the same general way you suggested 98 percent of the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thaddeus Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture