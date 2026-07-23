The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Thaddeus Thomas
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"Quantum complexity was proposed by Leonard Susskind, Adam Brown, and Bran Swingle in 2014."

I don't think Quantum Complexity is in the final draft. I just missed this reference in the edit.

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Chet Sandberg
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As a Buddhist, I had this essential insight into the reality that all that is and can be is presently here (where else could it be), but that doesn’t make anything predetermined. You can’t map reality this way, but it’s the only way to exist within reality without being locked into a map.

It’s very hard, and it resists straightforward explanation. Koans are the closest you can get, and Foyan wasn’t lying when he said the koans are explicated in a clear, straightforward way.

He’s right. There is no cosmology, no map that presents an accurate picture of reality, and yet reality is, without except, the most immediate, unmediated experience possible.

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