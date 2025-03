Woman with Butterfly.

Twenty-two by seven inches, sepia-toned silver gelatin print, 1992

Cindy poses in Lan Kwai Fong, the cobble-stoned street narrow, sloped, and crowded with the bars and nightclubs that have made the area so popular with expatriates. I shot this early in the morning, so the street is empty. In her palm, Cindy holds a butterfly; it loo…