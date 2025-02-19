Mom—this isn’t for you. Exit this page now.

(thanks. love you)

Not only is this for paid subscribers only—I’d recommend most readers stay clear. I wrote this with a few goals in mind and the first was an attempt to shake off a hypocritical, puritanical veneer. This novel was designed to offend that side of me. It has sex but rarely sexy sex. It can be occasionally graphic, but I don’t think it often qualifies as erotic. It’s no hurry to get to the sex either. It’s not designed to get you off. On top of all that, it’s a horror novel where I sought to understand Romance and apply those lessons within its pages.

This is a hidden serial. This page is the only way to access it or subscribe to it, and if you want chapters sent to your email, you’ll have to toggle on that option. This will not go out to you otherwise.

Read something else.

