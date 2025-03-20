This won’t be emailed.

I had a change of heart yesterday after reading something written by A Lady of Letters. I have a story that I had intended to send out to a Literary Magazine, but now I couldn’t even articulate what I hoped to gain from such a move. The story captures what I wanted to write, and I suppose that makes it important to me. In this my new era as a storyteller, this is probably the happiest I’ve been with a short story—but what are we building here if we ship off our best work.*

*Best, I recognize, in wholly subjective. From my previous era, I hold up The Sphinx and Ernest Hemingway as my best, but for many, their favorite has been Shapeshifters in Love. Such things are a mystery.

Because I’m emotionally invested, the idea of publishing this in the morning (Friday morning) terrifies me, and I’m reaching out early to some of the writers I respect most. If you have the time for an early read, I’m including a draft link.

If you read, and if you think the story has merit enough, perhaps you’ll help me share it tomorrow. Either way, thank you for your time.

This isn’t something I’ve done before.

—Thaddeus Thomas

Such was the Epiphany of Theodore Beasley

